MANKATO, Minn. -- A quartet of Mankato pitchers combined to silence the Waterloo Bucks' bats Sunday, 5-0, in the final game before the Northwoods League all-star break.
Carter Rustad, Shane Barringer, Nick Hull and Jack Pilcher each worked at least one inning for a Mankato team that recorded 12 strikeouts.
Waterloo (24-24, 4-8 second half) managed all three of its hits against Rustand in the game's first 4 2/3 innings. The Bucks drew five walks, but left eight runners on base. Kyler Arenado led Waterloo with two hits, including a double.
You have free articles remaining.
Mankato (22-26, 7-5) scored all five of its runs off Waterloo starter Daniel Colwell, but only two of those tallies were earned. Michael Perez and Garrett Gilbert each belted home runs for the MoonDogs. James Gargano and Tanner Craig joined Perez with two-hit games.
Waterloo's Peyton Fuller, Jack Dolak and Dylan Phillips each threw a scoreless inning of relief.
A three-day break for the all-star game begins today. The Northwoods League's best will meet in Waterloo on Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium with a home run derby slated for 5:30 p.m. followed by the All-Star game at 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.