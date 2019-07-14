WATERLOO — Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium, the Northwoods League will celebrate its present when the league’s best players come together for the 25th annual All-Star Game.
It’s also an occasion to celebrate the past of a league that has evolved from a five-team debut season in 1994 to become the largest organized collegiate summer baseball circuit in the country with 22 teams this year.
Many have tried to follow the Northwoods League model — there are an estimated 50-60 summer collegiate leagues this year — but few have been able to match the growth and sustained success that has taken place in a league whose current footprint touches Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Ontario, Canada.
“The upper Midwest is a great baseball environment,” said Gary Hoover, an attorney and a passionate baseball fan who has been involved with the Northwoods League since 2004 and now serves as president. “I go to all the ballparks. I’m a student of the game and a student of the business, so I watch the games and I greatly enjoy watching the process.
“My first Northwoods League game happened to be in Rochester (Minn.). I thought, ‘This is just like it ought to be ... families enjoying a summer night at the ballpark and seeing a really great baseball product and enjoying a great baseball environment.”
The vision Dick Radatz Jr. and George MacDonald Jr. shared 26 years ago when they founded the Northwoods League has truly become one of the sport’s great success stories.
Radatz and MacDonald had baseball in their blood. Radatz’s father was a legendary pitcher for the Boston Red Sox while MacDonald’s dad was president of the Florida State League. Dick Jr. earned a master’s degree in sports administration and became a general manager in minor league baseball.
Like his father, MacDonald became president of the Florida State League.
In the early 1990s, they saw an opportunity to develop a for-profit summer baseball league in the upper Midwest.
The rest is history.
It’s a rich history, at that. More than 200 players who have graced the fields around the Northwoods League have made it to Major League baseball. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer played at La Crosse. So did World Series champion and perennial all-star pitcher Chris Sale. Ben Zobrist, Brandon Crawford, Curtis Granderson, Eric Thames and Jordan Zimmermann are among many others who have enjoyed exceptional MLB careers.
Some of the today’s rising stars are connected to the Northwoods League, including 2019 All-Stars Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Paul DeJong of the St. Louis Cardinals and Matt Chapman of the Oakland Athletics.
“Pete Alonso wins the Home Run Derby, which also included Matt Chapman,” noted Hoover. “Pete hit a three-run homer in our All-Star game. And one of the guys he knocked in was Paul DeJong, a current All-Star with the Cardinals.”
The league also provides developmental opportunities for coaches, umpires and front office personnel. One example is Andy Haines, a former Waterloo manager who is now the hitting coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.
In some cases, former major leaguers are helping shape the next generation.
Terry Collins, who managed the Mets, Houston and Anaheim in the big leagues, briefly served as manager for Duluth. Kenosha manager Duffy Dyer was a member of the 1969 “Miracle Mets” who won the World Series and a major league coach. Madison skipper Donnie Scott is a former MLB catcher.
“We’ve got managers and coaches in the league who can bring to bear that kind of history and that kind of experience and they are devoted to trying to make these guys better players,” said Hoover.
Dan Corbin has been part of the Waterloo Bucks’ front office staff since 2002 and is in his 14th season as general manager. The Waterloo franchise joined the league in 1995.
“My first years with the Bucks, it was scrambling to make ends meet,” Corbin recalled. “Now the entire league has evolved to where it’s an entertainment medium. It’s the thing to do in town.
“To see it grow from where it was when I started has been tremendous. At the same time, being involved with the league as many years as I have, my second or third year in the league I knew there was something special to this.”
It’s been a team effort, added Hoover.
“Not to get too philosophical, but the truth is when you align people’s interests that satisfy a wide range of goals you have a great opportunity to be successful,” he explained.
“I love that our model gives entrepreneurs a chance to try this, it gives players a chance to develop, it develops coaches and front office staff and umpires ... Having aligned all those forces in a way that makes sense economically is really the reason the league has been successful.
“I know that Dick Radatz has put a lot of sweat equity into this league,” added Hoover. “I’m sure there were some moments where I think he said he had some sleepless nights. We are very fortunate that those days are long gone.”
Next summer, the Northwoods League will grow by at least one team with the addition of the St. Croix River Hounds.
How much more can it expand?
“I love that question,” said Hoover. “The answer is, we’re not sure. It’s hard to predict, but the things that have made us successful thus far should continue.”
