WATERLOO -- Duluth plated a pair of go-ahead runs on Nicholas Sogard's single in the top of the sixth inning en route to a 5-4 win over the Waterloo Bucks Friday night at Riverfront Stadium.
Leadoff hitter Trey Leonard finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to spark a Waterloo offense that was clicking early. Leonard scored the Bucks' first run on a double steal in the opening inning, and Brendan Hueth drove home Carmen Sclafani and Luke Bowerbank with a two-out single in the bottom of the second to give the Bucks an early 3-1 lead.
Waterloo (19-51, 9-26 second half) extended its advantage to 4-2 in the fourth inning when Leonard doubled home Parker Murdie, but Duluth (46-24, 22-12) answered back with a run in a fifth inning that opened with a pair of walks before Carlos Mosley's RBI sacrifice fly.
Duluth then placed its first two hitters on base in the sixth inning prior to Sogard's go-ahead hit. Michael McCann opened with a double and Reed Hjelle was hit by a pitch to set the table.
Leonard and Hueth recorded one-out singles as the Bucks attempted to rally in the bottom of the ninth, but Leonard was stranded on third when Duluth's Jack Corbell got Myles Emmerson to fly out to center field for a three-inning save. Corbell was the only one of Duluth's five pitchers to go longer than two innings on this night.
Waterloo starter Blake Walden held the Huskies to four hits and two runs over the first five innings. After Duluth rallied to take the lead against reliever Jordan Nelson, Waterloo's Eric Reardon and John Werner combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
Waterloo hosts Rochester 6:30 p.m. Saturday as just two games remain on the Bucks' 2018 Northwoods League schedule.
