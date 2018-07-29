Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 6-4 win over the Waterloo Bucks Sunday at Wade Stadium.

Myles Emmerson finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two doubles and home run to lead a Waterloo offense that scored the game’s first four runs, with three coming in the top of the third and the fourth via Emmerson’s long ball in the top of the fifth.

North Division second half leader Duluth (16-6) cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth when General McArthur tripled home a run and scored on a fielder’s choice. The Huskies then took advantage of an error to score three unearned runs during the go-ahead seventh inning rally.

In addition to Emmerson’s big day, Kyle Smith finished 2-for-3 with a double and triple while Kevin Welsh added a pair of hits for this third multi-hit game.

Waterloo (4-19 second half) received a quality start from pitcher Mike Townsend who struck out five, walked one and allowed three runs over six innings of work. Duluth’s Colan Treml worked three scoreless innings of relief to secure the win.

Duluth 6, Waterloo 4

Waterloo 003 010 000 — 4 8 1

Duluth 000 020 40x — 6 11 0

Townsend, Culliver (7), Kirman (7) and Emmerson. Hanson, Treml (5), Braziel (8) and McCann. WP — Treml. LP — Culliver. 2B — Emmerson 2, Smith (Wat.), McCann (Duluth). 3B — Smith (Wat.), McArthur (Duluth). HR — Emmerson (Wat.)

