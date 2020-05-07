Northwoods League delays start of season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baseball

The Northwoods League

announced on Thursday that its season-opening slate of games originally scheduled for May 26 has been postponed indefinitely.

In a release, the league stated that it plans to continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates to see where play might safely commence and will adjust various contingency plans accordingly.

Basketball

The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas

and its men’s basketball program Thursday, calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten” college athletics.

In the latest in a series of back-and-forth filings, the NCAA reiterated in a 92-page response its claim that Adidas representatives were acting as boosters when two of them — T.J. Gassnolo and Jim Gatto — helped to arrange payments to prospective recruits.

Those transactions became a central point in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball that has ensnared Kansas, Louisville and several other high-profile programs.