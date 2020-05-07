Northwoods League delays start of season

Baseball
The Northwoods League
- announced on Thursday that its season-opening slate of games originally scheduled for May 26 has been postponed indefinitely.
In a release, the league stated that it plans to continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates to see where play might safely commence and will adjust various contingency plans accordingly.
Basketball
The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas
- and its men’s basketball program Thursday, calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten” college athletics.
In the latest in a series of back-and-forth filings, the NCAA reiterated in a 92-page response its claim that Adidas representatives were acting as boosters when two of them — T.J. Gassnolo and Jim Gatto — helped to arrange payments to prospective recruits.
Those transactions became a central point in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball that has ensnared Kansas, Louisville and several other high-profile programs.
“The institution secured significant recruiting and competitive advantages by committing alleged Level I men’s basketball violations,” the NCAA said.
“The institution, in taking its defiant posture in this case, is indifferent to how alleged violations may have adversely impacted other NCAA institutions who acted in compliance with NCAA legislation.”
Auto racing
IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season, which it will do in Texas with a nighttime race June 6 without spectators.
The race at Texas Motor Speedway was the next one on the schedule that hadn’t been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar and track officials announced the details Thursday, heavy with safety precautions along with financial concessions from both sides to make it happen.
