WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks’ make plenty of noise with their bats before thunder rolled in Monday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo’s eight-run fifth inning was enough to wash away Thunder Bay during a 14-2 rout that was shortened to seven innings due to severe thunderstorms.

No. 9 hitter Reid Conlee led the Bucks (12-16 second half) with four RBIs, two runs scored and two hits. Ethan Copeland and Blake Wagenseller drove in three runs apiece for Waterloo on two singles. Mike Nyisztor recorded a team-high three hits for a Bucks’ squad that clocked 16 hits in seven innings.

Waterloo’s breakthrough fifth inning all came with two outs after nine consecutive batters reached base. Wagenseller’s three-run homer was the major blow within that that rally.

Pitcher Brandon Vial worked six innings and allowed two runs with six strikeouts to record the victory for the Bucks.

The two teams are off on Tuesday before resuming their series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday inside Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo 14, Thunder Bay 2

Thunder Bay 000 002 0 — 2 6 2

Waterloo 010 184 0 —14 16 1

Dafoe, Lamke (5), Lundgren (6) and Hernandez. Vial, Lockwood and Christianson. WP — Vial. LP — Dafoe. 2B — Soriano (TB). Hostetler, Ferguson, Rubalcaba, Nyisztor, Rubalcaba, Conlee, Copeland (Wat.). HR — Wagenseller (Wat.)

