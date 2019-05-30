{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO -- Waterloo banged out 11 hits and capitalized on 11 walks to outscore St. Cloud 12-4 in Northwoods League baseball Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks (3-0) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never surrendered it.

Greg Anderberg had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs. Cole Brooks also went 3-for-4, and Sam Olson had a pair of hits.

Waterloo hosts St. Cloud again Friday at 6:35 p.m.

