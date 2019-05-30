WATERLOO -- Waterloo banged out 11 hits and capitalized on 11 walks to outscore St. Cloud 12-4 in Northwoods League baseball Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium.
The Bucks (3-0) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never surrendered it.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Greg Anderberg had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs. Cole Brooks also went 3-for-4, and Sam Olson had a pair of hits.
Waterloo hosts St. Cloud again Friday at 6:35 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.