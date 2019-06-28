ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Justin Beyer turned in a strong start, and the Waterloo Bucks’ offense clicked throughout Friday night’s 6-1 win at St. Cloud.
Beyer struck out four and scattered four hits through five scoreless innings as Waterloo salvaged a series spit in a battle featuring two teams that entered the night leading their respective Northwoods League divisions.
Patrick Ferguson led the Bucks offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs. Ferguson drove in the game’s first run with a third-inning single that scored leadoff hitter Tony Jenkins. After Waterloo put together a three-run, two-out rally in the fourth inning, Ferguson launched a solo home run to extend the Bucks’ lead to five in the fifth inning.
Waterloo added another run in the sixth inning after St. Cloud walked the bases loaded and Jenkins scored on a wild pitch.
St. Cloud managed just one run off Bucks reliever Peyton Fuller over three innings on three hits, and Brett Lockwood recorded the final three outs, including one strikeout, during a perfect bottom of the ninth inning.
Waterloo improved to 18-14 and finished the night three games up on Eau Claire in the Great Plains East. The Bucks are close to clinching an automatic playoff berth with the first half of the season ending on Tuesday.
