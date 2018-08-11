WATERLOO — Danny Kapala pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh inning and Waterloo erupted for six runs in the eighth to deal Rochester an 8-4 Northwoods League baseball defeat Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium.
The Bucks (10-26 second half, 20-51 overall) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third on an RBI double by Trey Leonard and a run-scoring single by Angelo Altavilla.
Rochester (16-19, 33-38) got a pair of solo home runs from Matt Hardy and a two-run double from Austin Schell for a 4-2 lead after six innings. The Honkers were threatening to break the game open in the top of the seventh before Kapala got a pair of strikeouts and a comebacker to the mound to snuff out that threat.
Waterloo had eight of its 14 total hits in the eighth. Altavilla singled in two runs, Myles Emmerson knocked in two more with a double, and Carmen Sclafani plated another pair with a single.
The Bucks wrap up their season at 2:05 p.m. Sunday when they host Rochester again.
Waterloo 8, Rochester 4
Rochester 000 103 000 — 4 11 2
Waterloo 002 000 06x — 8 14 0
Bocchi, Edminster (7), Nelson (8) and Schell. Townsend, Kapala (7), Werner (9) and Anderberg. WP — Kapala. LP — Edminster. 2B — Michalak (Roch), Leonard (Wat), Schell (Roch), Emmerson (Wat), Hardy (Roch). HR — Hardy 2 (Roch).
Records: Waterloo 10-26, 20-51. Rochester 16-19, 33-38.
