LA CROSSE, Wis. — Alex Ronnebaum’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning lifted Waterloo to a 5-4 Northwoods League baseball win at La Crosse Wednesday night.
The Bucks (13-11) swept the two-game series to regain sole possession of first place in the Great Plains East Division.
Waterloo jumped in front in the top of the first when Patrick Ferguson singled, Bennett Hostetler doubled and Dylan Phillips smashed a three-run homer.
The Bucks added a run in the third for a 4-0 lead, and starting pitcher Austin VanDeWiele breezed through the first six innings, allowing three hits, one walk and no runs before the Loggers (11-13) ended his night with three seventh-inning runs.
La Crosse then pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth to extend the game.
Brett Lockwood got the win for Waterloo with 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.
The Bucks return to Riverfront Stadium Thursday night to host Eau Claire at 6:35 p.m.
Waterloo 5, La Crosse 4
Waterloo 301 000 000 1 — 5 11 1
La Crosse 000 000 301 0 — 4 6 3
VanDeWiele, Lockwood (7) and Rubalcaba. Ferguson, Delmore (5), Jarrett (9), Freilich (10) and Hsiao. WP — Lockwood. LP — Freilich. 2B — Hostetler (Wat), Rubalcaba (Wat), Watson (LaC), Hsiao (LaC). HR — Phillips (Wat).
Records: Waterloo 13-11, La Crosse 11-13.
