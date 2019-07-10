{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s big innings were a little bigger than La Crosse’s Tuesday night as the Bucks pulled out a wild, 13-10, Northwoods League baseball victory.

Waterloo (23-20 overall, 3-4 second half) plated four runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth innings while the Loggers (22-21, 5-2) settled for nine runs over that stretch in a game that featured a little of everything.

Both teams had a dozen base hits. The Bucks had four doubles while the Loggers had six. Each team got a big home run. Waterloo walked 10 times, La Crosse six. There were five wild pitches, three hit batsmen and seven errors — five by the Loggers. Each team left 10 runners on base.

Blake Wagenseller had a big night for the Bucks, going 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run homer and six RBIs. Dylan Phillips also had three hits, Alonzo Rubalcaba had two and Tony Jenkins and Trey Leonard drove in two runs each.

The series concludes Wednesday night.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Waterloo 13, La Crosse 10

Waterloo 000 453 001 — 13 12 2

La Crosse 000 342 010 — 10 12 5

Fuller, Lockwood (5), Conlon (7), Smiley (8) and Rubalcaba. Shingledecker, Zimmerman (5), Porras (7), Freilich (8), Holgate (9) and Elvis. WP — Lockwood (3-0) . LP — Shingledecker (2-3). Sv — Smiley (3). 2B — Bullard (LaC), Jenkins (Wat), Rubalcaba (Wat), Wagenseller (Wat), Holgate 2 (LaC), Schwartz (LaC), Torain (LaC), Phillips (Wat), Watson (LaC). HR — Watson (LaC).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments