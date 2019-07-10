WATERLOO — Waterloo’s big innings were a little bigger than La Crosse’s Tuesday night as the Bucks pulled out a wild, 13-10, Northwoods League baseball victory.
Waterloo (23-20 overall, 3-4 second half) plated four runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth innings while the Loggers (22-21, 5-2) settled for nine runs over that stretch in a game that featured a little of everything.
Both teams had a dozen base hits. The Bucks had four doubles while the Loggers had six. Each team got a big home run. Waterloo walked 10 times, La Crosse six. There were five wild pitches, three hit batsmen and seven errors — five by the Loggers. Each team left 10 runners on base.
Blake Wagenseller had a big night for the Bucks, going 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run homer and six RBIs. Dylan Phillips also had three hits, Alonzo Rubalcaba had two and Tony Jenkins and Trey Leonard drove in two runs each.
The series concludes Wednesday night.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo 13, La Crosse 10
Waterloo 000 453 001 — 13 12 2
La Crosse 000 342 010 — 10 12 5
Fuller, Lockwood (5), Conlon (7), Smiley (8) and Rubalcaba. Shingledecker, Zimmerman (5), Porras (7), Freilich (8), Holgate (9) and Elvis. WP — Lockwood (3-0) . LP — Shingledecker (2-3). Sv — Smiley (3). 2B — Bullard (LaC), Jenkins (Wat), Rubalcaba (Wat), Wagenseller (Wat), Holgate 2 (LaC), Schwartz (LaC), Torain (LaC), Phillips (Wat), Watson (LaC). HR — Watson (LaC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.