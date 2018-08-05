ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Waterloo got its offense cranked up early Sunday and Robert Reaser was outstanding on the mound as the Bucks dumped St. Cloud 8-2 in Northwoods League baseball.
Waterloo scored twice in both the first and second innings and three times in the third to take a 7-0 lead that was more than enough for Reaser, who allowed just five hits and one run with seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings of work.
Brendan Hueth and Greg Anderberg had three hits each for the Bucks (7-24 second half, 17-49 overall). Kyle Smith, Angelo Altavilla and Carmen Sclafani added two hits apiece, including a home run by Sclafani.
St. Cloud fell to 16-14 in the second half and 32-34 overall.
Waterloo returns home to host Thunder Bay at 6:35 p.m. Monday at Riverfront Stadium.
Waterloo 8, St. Cloud 2
Waterloo 223 100 000 — 8 14 1
St. Cloud 000 100 010 — 2 7 0
Reaser, Kirman (7) and Emmerson. Graffeo, Shoemaker (3), Bastyr (3), Del Bonta-Smith (7), Smith (8) Holmes. WP — Reaser. LP — Graffeo. 2B — Altavilla (Wat), Ibarra (Wat), Carew (SC). HR — Sclafani (Wat), Sanchez (SC).
Records: Waterloo 7-24, 17-49. St. Cloud 16-14, 32-34.
