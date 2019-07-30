{{featured_button_text}}
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Brandon Vial and Alec Holcomb silenced St. Cloud's potent offense and lifted the Waterloo Bucks to a 2-1 Northwoods League win Tuesday night.

Vial pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings before Jordan Barth's solo home run in the seventh made it a 2-1 game. Holcomb took over from there and fired 2 1/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Waterloo (30-31 overall, 10-15 second half) scored the game's first run in the top of the fifth when Blake Wagenseller doubled, went to third on Alonzo Rubalcaba's sacrifice and scored on a single by Bryce Wooldridge.

The Bucks added what proved to be the game-winning run in the seventh. Wagenseller singled, went to second on an infield out, took third on a balk and raced home on a passed ball.

St. Cloud (38-22, 18-7), which leads the Great Plains West Division, had a threat in the fourth with runners on second and third with one out. Vial got a strikeout and after a walk loaded the bases, he ended the threat with a groundout.

The Rox put the tying run on second base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Holcomb induced a game-ending infield pop-up.

The teams continue their series Wednesday night.

