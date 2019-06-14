{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Four Thunder Bay pitchers combined to shut down Waterloo's offense Friday as the Border Cats posted a 4-0 Northwoods League baseball victory.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Waterloo (10-9), which managed just five singles in Friday's game.

Thunder Bay (6-13) picked up a run in the third inning and nursed that lead into the ninth when it tacked on three more runs.

Austin Breazeale got the pitching win for the Border Cats with six innings of four-hit ball.

The Bucks host Thunder Bay Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

