THUNDER BAY, Ontario -- Waterloo's offense had a case of bus lag Thursday night as the Bucks dropped a 4-1 decision to open a two-game Northwoods League series at Thunder Bay.
Border Cats starter Ryan Windham pitched seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts, scattering six Bucks singles.
Thunder Bay (21-40 overall, 7-19 second half) staked Windham to a 2-0 lead on Jakob Newton's two-run home run in the bottom of the first. The Border Cats tacked on single runs in the third and eighth innings.
Waterloo (30-33, 10-17) plated its only run in the top of the eighth when Bennett Hostetler tripled off reliever Austin Eggleston and scored on Dylan Phillips' single.
The Bucks got a strong start from pitcher Peyton Fuller, who gave up three runs on six hits over six innings.
Hostetler, Phillips and Alonzo Rubalcaba all had two hits each for Waterloo.
The series concludes Friday night.
