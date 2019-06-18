WATERLOO — Thunder Bay rode a five-run fifth inning to a 9-3 Northwoods League baseball win over Waterloo Monday night at Riverfront Stadium.
The Border Cats (8-14) scored 28 runs and took three out of four in the series, knocking the Bucks (11-11) out of sole possession of first place in the league’s Great Plains East Division.
Waterloo grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Patrick Ferguson’s RBI single. Thunder Bay tied it in the fourth before erupting in the fifth on three hits, two walks, a hit batsman, an error and a passed ball.
The Bucks struck back in the bottom of the fifth when singles by Bennett Hostetler and Lorenzo Elion followed by a passed ball and an error sent two runs home for a 6-3 game.
Waterloo didn’t score again and the Border Cats tacked on three insurance runs in the seventh without a base hit thanks to five walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball.
The Bucks are back in action Tuesday night at La Crosse.
Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 3
Th. Bay 000 150 300 — 9 7 3
Waterloo 001 020 000 — 3 7 3
Valentine, Reid (5), Kern (9) and Allard. Irvine, Corkery (7), Lockwood (7), Anderson (9) and Campos. WP — Reid. LP — Irvine. 2B — Engel (TB), Ronnebaum (Wat).
Records: Waterloo 11-11, Thunder Bay 8-14.
