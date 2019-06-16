WATERLOO -- Father's Day featured a cookout and some fireworks Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.
Thunder Bay scored six eighth-inning runs and grilled Waterloo 10-3 in a Northwoods League matchup that didn't last long for Border Cats starting pitcher Alex Dafoe.
Dafoe had thrown just 11 pitches in the bottom of the second when his first offering to Alex Ronnebaum sailed high and behind his head. Dafoe was ejected and tempers began to flare.
Ronnebaum finished his at-bat with a double to center field and Lorenzo Elion, a junior at the University of Iowa, followed with a double that scored Ronnebaum.
Words were exchanged between Elion and second baseman Karsten Vasquez, and both benches gathered at second base.
Elion scored on Alonzo Rubalcaba's sacrifice and the Bucks enjoyed a 2-0 edge.
"Baseball is a game of emotions and I believe the second baseman let his emotions get away," Elion said. "It carried over from last night's game (an 11-5 Waterloo win Saturday) I think and when they went behind things got hot.
"We were not tripping on that because it is just a game that we get to start over tomorrow. Unfortunately, we let our emotions go in that eighth inning and we should not let that happen."
The Bucks (11-10), fell behind 4-2 after the fifth inning, but scratched a run across in the seventh on an RBI single by Matt Campos.
The fateful eighth inning began with a walk, single and throwing error that loaded the bases. From there, the Border Cats (7-14) put together three singles and a double to send six runs across.
"It was disappointing because it was Father's Day and all and we just got down after the negatives went down," said Elion. "But that is what's great about baseball. You don't go tripping about this and everything starts over tomorrow."
In addition to his bat, Elion brings a cannon of an arm and gunned down four baserunners from long distance.
"That whole thing started with a simple checkdown of the runner going to third," Bucks skipper Casey Harms said. "I'll take aggressive mistakes any time, but we just can't give them that much. It broke up a close game and things just went sideways.
"When the damage is done you want to try and minimize it and we didn't there."
The Bucks host Thunder Bay again Monday at 6:35 p.m.
