WATERLOO — Four Waterloo players had at least four hits and Ryan Lane pitched seven shutout innings as the Bucks bashed Thunder Bay 16-1 Wednesday afternoon in a Northwoods League baseball game.
Lane improved to 3-1 on the season, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Myles Emmerson led a 16-hit offensive assault by going 6-for-6 with a double and four RBIs. Angelo Altavilla was 4-for-6 with a double, a homer and three RBIs, Trey Leonard went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Ethan Ibarra went 4-for-5 while knocking in a pair of teammates.
Now 8-25 in the NWL’s second half and 18-50 overall, Waterloo opens a two-game series against Duluth at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Riverfront Stadium.
Waterloo 16, Thunder Bay 1
Thunder Bay 000 000 010 — 1 3 3
Waterloo 105 120 25x — 16 21 2
Demler, Gooch (3), Edwards (5), Jorgenson (8) and Gillette. Lane, Tully (8) and Emmerson. WP — Lane (3-1). LP — Demler (0-2). 2B — Hueth (Wat), Altavilla (Wat), Emmerson (Wat). HR — Altavilla (Wat), Leonard (Wat).
Records: Waterloo 8-25, 18-50. Thunder Bay 9-23, 22-46.
