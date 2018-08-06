WATERLOO — Thunder Bay took advantage of early opportunities and tagged Waterloo with a 9-5 Northwoods League baseball defeat Monday night at Riverfront Stadium.
Iowa City native Jordan Nelson issued five walks in the top of the first inning, and Thunder Bay made him pay with four runs. The Border Cats (9-22 second half, 22-45 overall) added three more in the second and two in the third for a 9-0 cushion.
Reliever Eric Reardon slammed the door on Thunder Bay the rest of the way, allowing just three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over the final seven innings.
Waterloo picked up a run in the third when Parker Murdie doubled and scored on an error.
Consecutive singles by Luke Bowerbank, Brendan Hueth, Kyle Smith and Angelo Altavilla and a sacrifice fly by Trey Leonard produced two more Bucks runs in the fifth to make it 9-3.
Waterloo (7-25, 17-50) added unearned runs in the eighth and ninth innings for the final margin.
Both teams take Tuesday off for the Major League Dreams Showcase games in Madison, Wis., then return to Riverfront to wrap up the series at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.
Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 5
Thunder Bay 432 000 000 — 9 10 2
Waterloo 001 020 011 — 5 9 1
Eaton, Rasmussen (6), Gross (9) and Gillette. Nelson, Kapala (1), Reardon (3) and Anderberg. WP — Eaton. LP — Nelson. 2B — Gillette (TB), Murdie (Wat), Altavilla (Wat).
Records: Waterloo 7-25, 17-50. Thunder Bay 9-22, 22-45.
