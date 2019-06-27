ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Waterloo got off to a strong start in a battle of Northwoods League playoff contenders Thursday, but St. Cloud turned the game around and defeated the Bucks 5-3.
Waterloo scratched out two first-inning runs to jump in front. Tony Jenkins led off with a walk and went to third on error by pitcher. After Bennett Hostetler walked, Jenkins scored on a wild pitch and Dylan Phillips drove in Hostetler with a sacrifice fly.
Solid execution increased the Bucks’ lead to 3-0 in the third inning. Jenkins singled, stole second and scored on Patrick Ferguson’s single.
Waterloo got just four more singles the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, St. Cloud pulled within 3-2 in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Brady Harlan and a run-scoring single by Jordan Barth.
The Rox took the lead in the fifth when a groundout and a sacrifice fly pushed across two runs. Hance Smith’s RBI triple made it 5-3 in the seventh.
Thanks to La Crosse’s 6-3 win over Eau Claire, Waterloo (17-14) maintained its three-game lead in the Great Plains East with five games left in the first half.
St. Cloud (19-11) moved ahead of Willmar by a half-game in the Great Plains West.
The Rox host the Bucks again Friday to conclude the two-game series.
St. Cloud 5, Waterloo 3
Waterloo 201 000 000 — 3 6 0
St. Cloud 002 020 10x — 5 9 1
Jones, Corkery (7), Christophersen (8) and Teijeiro. Bosch, Dee (7), Robertson (8), Garcia (9) and Tinsman. WP — Bosch. LP — Jones. Sv — Garcia. 2B — Harlan 2 (SC), Delano (SC). 3B — Smith (SC).
Records: Waterloo 17-14, St. Cloud 19-11.
