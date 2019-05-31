{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Two St. Cloud pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Rox handed Waterloo its first Northwoods League loss of the season Friday at Riverfront Stadium, 4-0.

Trevor Koenig gave up just three singles over the first six innings although he walked four before Joey Stock finished up with three innings of one-hit relief.

St. Cloud (2-2) plated two runs in the second inning on a double, a walk, a double steal, a ground out and a wild pitch, then added single runs in the third and seventh innings.

Waterloo (3-1) hosts Rochester Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront.

