ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- St. Cloud collected 17 base hits, including six doubles, and thrashed Waterloo 12-2 in a Northwoods League baseball matchup Saturday night.
Waterloo (6-24 second half, 16-49 overall) had an early opportunity to break on top when Greg Anderberg led off with a walk and Parker Murdie followed with a double, but two strikeouts and a fly out snuffed the threat.
St. Cloud (16-13, 32-33) took a 3-0 lead in the fourth and pushed it to 5-0 in the fifth.
Rox starting pitcher Jake Stevenson allowed just three hits with nine strikeouts through the first six innings, but the Bucks broke through in the seventh. Two hit batsmen and a single by Anderberg loaded the bases. A groundout and a walk plated two runs.
St. Cloud answered by scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh and tacked on four more runs in the eighth.
Waterloo loaded the bases again in the ninth with two outs, but was unable to score.
The series continues Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
