ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud pounded out 16 base hits while holding Waterloo to just three Wednesday as the Rox rolled to an 11-2 Northwoods League baseball win.

After the Bucks (30-32 overall, 10-16 second half) shut down the St. Cloud offense Tuesday in a 2-1 victory, the Rox (39-22, 19-7) came out swinging Wednesday with four singles and three first-inning runs off Waterloo starting pitcher Daniel Colwell.

Bennett Hostetler got one run back for Waterloo with a solo home run in the second inning, but St. Cloud stretched its lead to 5-1 in the third, then added five more runs in the sixth.

The Bucks move on to Thunder Bay to open a two-game series Thursday night.

