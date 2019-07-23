WATERLOO -- Waterloo and St. Cloud matched each other run for run over the final eight innings of Tuesday's Northwoods League baseball game at Riverfront Stadium.
Unfortunately for Waterloo (27-27 overall, 7-11 second half), the Rox (34-20, 14-5) already owned a 10-0 lead after the opening inning, and that was too much for the Bucks to overcome in a 16-6 defeat.
St. Cloud's opening inning featured nine base hits and three walks and was highlighted by a grand slam by Hance Smith.
Waterloo got two runs back in the second without a base hit, but they couldn't shut down the Rox, who had 14 hits through the first four innings.
The Bucks have a day off Wednesday, then return to action Thursday at Eau Claire.
