{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO -- Waterloo and St. Cloud matched each other run for run over the final eight innings of Tuesday's Northwoods League baseball game at Riverfront Stadium.

Unfortunately for Waterloo (27-27 overall, 7-11 second half), the Rox (34-20, 14-5) already owned a 10-0 lead after the opening inning, and that was too much for the Bucks to overcome in a 16-6 defeat.

St. Cloud's opening inning featured nine base hits and three walks and was highlighted by a grand slam by Hance Smith.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Waterloo got two runs back in the second without a base hit, but they couldn't shut down the Rox, who had 14 hits through the first four innings.

The Bucks have a day off Wednesday, then return to action Thursday at Eau Claire.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments