ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Waterloo built a 5-1 lead through five innings Sunday but couldn't hold it as Rochester rallied for an 8-5 Northwoods League baseball win.
The Honkers (4-2) erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-5 lead, then tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth.
Rochester outhit Waterloo 13-5 with six doubles and a homer.
Dylan Phillips hit a two-run home run for the Bucks and finished with three RBIs while Justin Beyer pitched four innings of one-run baseball in his first start of the season.
Waterloo (4-2) returns to Riverfront Stadium Monday to host Mankato at 6:35 p.m.
