{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Waterloo built a 5-1 lead through five innings Sunday but couldn't hold it as Rochester rallied for an 8-5 Northwoods League baseball win.

The Honkers (4-2) erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-5 lead, then tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth.

Rochester outhit Waterloo 13-5 with six doubles and a homer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dylan Phillips hit a two-run home run for the Bucks and finished with three RBIs while Justin Beyer pitched four innings of one-run baseball in his first start of the season.

Waterloo (4-2) returns to Riverfront Stadium Monday to host Mankato at 6:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments