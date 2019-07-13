MANKATO, Minn. — Waterloo was unable to protect a 4-0 lead Saturday night as Mankato surged past the Bucks for an 8-4 Northwoods League baseball win.
The Bucks (24-23 overall, 4-7 second half) jumped in front 1-0 in the first inning when Tony Jenkins led off with a double, stole third and scored on an error.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth. Dylan Phillips started the inning with a double and stole third. After a two-out walk to Matt Campos, R.J. Teijeiro smashed a two-run triple.
Another leadoff hit turned into a 4-0 lead in the fifth. Mike Nyisztor started the frame with a double, moved to third on a ground out and scored on Bennett Hostetler’s sacrifice fly.
Waterloo starting pitcher Will Christopherson of Bettendorf gave the Bucks five shutout innings, scattering five hits, but Mankato (21-26, 6-5) touched up reliever Noah Conlon for three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to take the lead.
The teams wrap up the two-game series Sunday.
Mankato 8, Waterloo 4
Waterloo 100 210 000 — 4 6 1
Mankato 000 003 32x — 8 12 1
Christopherson, Conlon (6), Lockwood (7) and Teijeiro. Schneider, Muniz (8) and Gilbert. WP — Schneider. LP — Conlon. Sv — Muniz. 2B — Jenkins (Wat), Moberg (Man), Phillips (Wat), Nyisztor (Wat), Elvir (Man), Fernandez (Man), Ferguson (Wat). 3B — Teijeiro (Wat).
Records: Waterloo 24-23, 4-7. Mankato 21-26, 6-5.
