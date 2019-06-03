{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Mankato banged out 16 base hits and defeated Waterloo 7-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Monday night at Riverfront Stadium.

The MoonDogs (3-4) jumped in front 3-0 in the top of the first, but the Bucks (4-3) responded with two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-3 lead.

Mankato regained the advantage with a two-run fourth and didn't trail again as Connor Campbell shut down Waterloo on one hit over the final three innings.

Designated hitter Sky-lar Culver had a big night for Mankato with a double, homer and three RBIs.

The Bucks finished with 10 base hits, including two each for Mike Nyisztor, Caleb LittleJim, Blake Berry and Matt Campos. LittleJim doubled, homered and drove in three runs.

Waterloo hosts Mankato again Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront.

