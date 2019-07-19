MANKATO, Minn. -- Mankato put together big innings in both games to sweep a Northwoods League baseball doubleheader from Waterloo Friday, 11-1 and 18-4.
The opening game picked up in the third inning after it was suspended by thunderstorms Thursday night. The Bucks scored their only run on an error during a double steal in the top of the second. Mankato came back with three runs in the bottom of the second and led 3-1 when play was stopped.
The MoonDogs broke it open quickly Friday, plating five runs in the third inning for an 8-1 lead.
Waterloo (4-10 second half, 24-26 overall) led 1-0 in the top of the second inning in game two after Trey Leonard doubled and scored on Kyler Arenado's single.
That lead didn't last long. Mankato (9-5, 24-26) erupted for seven runs on six hits in the bottom of the second, including a three-run double by Cuba Bess and a two-run homer by Josh Elvir.
The Bucks scratched out a run in the third without a hit to make it 7-2, but the MoonDogs put three more on the board in the bottom half of the frame for a 10-2 cushion.
It was 12-4 when Mankato exploded again in the sixth. Elvir smashed his second homer of the night and Nick Novak laced a bases-loaded triple to highlight the six-run outburst that made it 18-4.
