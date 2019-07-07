WATERLOO — La Crosse put together a five-run fourth inning and spoiled Waterloo’s return to Riverfront Stadium Sunday afternoon with an 8-3 Northwoods League baseball win.
Trailing 1-0, Waterloo (22-19 overall, 2-3 second half) tied the game in the second on Matt Campos RBI single.
After the Loggers went up 6-1 in the fourth, Campos doubled and scored on a single by Caleb LittleJim, but the Bucks weren’t able to get any closer.
La Crosse (21-20, 3-1) added runs in the seventh and the ninth.
Campos finished 3-for-4 for Waterloo and Bennett Hostetler had a pair of hits.
The Bucks and the Loggers close the Waterloo half of the four-game home-and-home series Monday at 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse 8, Waterloo 3
La Crosse 010 500 101 — 8 12 0
Waterloo 010 100 001 — 3 9 2
Torsey, Bowley (5), Gibeau (8) and Elvis. Corkery, Ketelsen (3), Christophersen (5),Holcomb (8), Smiley (9) and Teijeiro. WP — Bowley (2-0). LP — Ketelsen (2-1). 2B — Jefferis (LaC), Schwartz (LaC), Byrd (LaC), Ferguson (Wat), Campos (Wat).
Records: Waterloo 22-19, 2-3. La Crosse 21-20, 3-1.
