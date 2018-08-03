WATERLOO -- La Crosse stayed in the thick of the chase for the Northwoods League's second-half North Division title Friday night with a 5-2 win over Waterloo at Riverfront Stadium.
It was the fifth straight win for the Loggers (20-9 second half, 37-27 overall), who began the night just a half-game behind Duluth. Waterloo fell to 6-23 and 16-48.
La Crosse picked up single runs in each of the first three innings.
Waterloo got on the board in the bottom of the third when Parker Murdie and Luke Bowerbank led off the inning with singles and Kyle Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A two-out error scored Murdie.
The Loggers extended their lead to 5-1 in the fifth on Korey Lee's two-run homer.
The Bucks made it 5-2 in the sixth. Angelo Altavilla led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Carmen Sclafani's double.
Waterloo is on the road Saturday night at St. Cloud.
