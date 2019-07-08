{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO -- La Crosse's Tristan Harvin pitched 7 1/3 strong innings as the Loggers dealt Waterloo an 8-1 Northwoods League defeat Monday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Harvin scattered five hits and allowed just one run when Dylan Phillips doubled and Trey Leonard singled in the seventh.

La Crosse (22-20 overall, 5-1 second half) backed Harvin with a pair of four-run innings.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

With the game tied 0-0, Trey Torain greeted Bucks reliever Brandon Vial with a leadoff homer in the top of the fifth. The Loggers used five hits in the inning, including a two-run double by JT Schwartz, to take a 4-0 lead.

After Waterloo (22-20, 2-4) got within 4-1 in the seventh, La Crosse used three hits, an error and a walk to plate four more runs in the top of the eighth.

The same two teams play Tuesday and Wednesday night in La Crosse.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments