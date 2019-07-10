{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO — One night after a slugfest that featured a little of everything, La Crosse rode stellar pitching and errorless defense to a 6-0 Northwoods League baseball win over Waterloo Wednesday.

The Loggers (23-21 overall, 6-2 second half) finished with 11 singles on the night and put together three two-run innings, beginning in the first when two singles and three walks -- two with the bases loaded -- produced a pair of runs.

La Crosse took advantage of a two-run Waterloo error to double its lead in the fourth, then capped the scoring with a two-run seventh.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Bucks (23-21, 3-5) had just five singles against a trio of Loggers pitchers.

Waterloo moves on to Eau Claire to begin a two-game series Thursday night.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments