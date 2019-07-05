WATERLOO — Tony Jenkins ignited the offense and new arrival Brandon Vial was superb out of the bullpen Thursday as Waterloo defeated Rochester 7-3 in Northwoods League baseball.
Jenkins was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases while Vial took over on the mound in the fourth inning and fired three innings of one-hit, shutout ball.
Jenkins singled, stole second and third and scored on Alonzo Rubalcaba’s double as Waterloo tied the game in the first. His sacrifice fly made it 2-1 in the second.
After Rochester took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth, the Bucks (21-17, 1-1) came back with three runs to grab the lead for good. Matt Campos singled in the first of those runs and the other two scored with the help of errors by the Honkers (19-18, 1-1).
Waterloo tacked on two more runs in the seventh. Mike Nyisztor walked and scored on Bennett Hostetler’s double. After Patrick Ferguson singled, Dylan Phillips added an RBI single for a 7-3 lead.
The Bucks play at Rochester Friday and Saturday.
Waterloo 7, Rochester 3
Rochester 100 200 000 — 3 9 2
Waterloo 110 300 20x — 7 10 1
Anderson, Tolson (5), Bisogno (8) and Wrobleski. Mattson, Vial (5), Smiley (8), Phillips (9) and Rubalcaba. WP — Vial. LP — Anderson. 2B — Rubalcaba (Wat), Peterson (Roch), Hostetler (Wat),
Records: Waterloo 21-17, 1-1. Rochester 19-18, 1-1.
Wednesday
ROCHESTER 11, WATERLOO 3
Rochester 014 000 222 — 11 11 1
Waterloo 300 000 000 — 3 10 1
Lemasters, Allen (5), Nissen (8) and Denholm. Fuller, Corkery (5), Christophersen (7) and Rubalcaba, Teijeiro. WP — Allen (1-0). LP — Fuller (0-1). 2B — Berkey (Roch), Armstrong (Roch), Webb (Roch)Denholm (Roch), Miller (Roch), Ferguson (Wat), Wagenseller (Wat).
