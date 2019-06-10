{{featured_button_text}}
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Four Rochester pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Honkers dealt Waterloo a 4-1 Northwoods League defeat Monday.

The only Waterloo run came in the fourth inning on a solo homer by Dylan Phillips.

Rochester (8-6) scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings. The Honkers got home runs by Evan Berkey and Tristan Peterson. Dwayne Marshall pitched the first six innings for Rochester, allowing three hits, before a trio of relievers pitched an inning each and gave up just one single and one walk.

Now 6-8 on the season, Waterloo plays at Duluth Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

