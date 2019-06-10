ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Four Rochester pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Honkers dealt Waterloo a 4-1 Northwoods League defeat Monday.
The only Waterloo run came in the fourth inning on a solo homer by Dylan Phillips.
You have free articles remaining.
Rochester (8-6) scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings. The Honkers got home runs by Evan Berkey and Tristan Peterson. Dwayne Marshall pitched the first six innings for Rochester, allowing three hits, before a trio of relievers pitched an inning each and gave up just one single and one walk.
Now 6-8 on the season, Waterloo plays at Duluth Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.