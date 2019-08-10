{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Eau Claire erupted for five runs in the eighth inning to overtake Waterloo on the way to an 11-6 Northwoods League baseball win Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo (34-34 overall, 14-18 second half) jumped in front 3-0 in the second inning when Kevin Blum, Reid Conlee and Morgan Hostetler opened the inning with consecutive singles, Alonzo Rubalcaba drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Hostetler scored on a wild pitch.

After Eau Claire (39-30, 20-13) plated a run in the top of the third, the Bucks responded with singles by Dylan Phillips, Ethan Copeland and Conlee producing a run.

The Express pulled within 4-2 in the fourth, but Waterloo answered again by scoring on a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-2.

A two-run triple by Zach Gilles closed the gap to 5-4 in the fifth, but the Bucks struck again in the bottom half of the inning with Patrick Ferguson’s RBI single.

Finally, after making it 6-5 in the seventh, Eau Claire loaded the bases with one out in the eighth. After a strikeout, David LaManna smashed a three-run double, Gilles’ followed with his second triple and Nick Marinconz doubled in two more runs for a 10-6 Express lead.

Eau Claire finished with 14 hits, including two triples and four doubles, and walked eight times.

Ferguson, Phillips, Copeland, Conlee and Morgan Hostetler all had a pair of hits each for Waterloo.

The Bucks and Express meet again at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Eau Claire 11, Waterloo 6

Eau Claire 001 120 151 — 11 14 3

Waterloo 031 110 000 — 6 13 3

Ewald, Petit (4), Sherlin (6), Kinlecheenie (8) and Martinez. Dolak, Fuller (3), Smiley (5), Phillips (7), Cardamon (7) and Rubalcaba. WP — Sherlin. LP — Phillips. 2B — Cabrera (EC), LaManna (EC), Marinconz (EC), Martinez (EC). 3B — Gilles 2 (EC).

