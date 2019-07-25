EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Division leading Eau Claire rode two big innings to a 12-2 Northwoods League baseball win over Waterloo Thursday night.
The Express (31-24 overall, 12-7 second half), currently atop the Great Plains East, led just 1-0 through four innings but tallied five runs in the fifth and four in the eighth to put the Bucks (27-28, 7-12) away. Matt Bottcher blasted a two-run homer and Nick Marinconz followed with a solo shot in the fifth.
Waterloo had just five hits for the night. Tony Jenkins and Patrick Ferguson connected for back-to-back doubles in the sixth to produce a run, and Jenkins hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth after Alonzo Rubalcaba walked and Mike Nyisztor doubled.
The series continues Friday night.
Eau Claire 12, Waterloo 2
Waterloo 000 001 010 — 2 5 3
Eau Claire 100 050 24x — 12 14 1
Colwell, Christianson (5), Cardamon (6) and Rubalcaba. Brown, Sherlin (7), Gustafson (9) and Martinez. WP — Brown. LP — Colwell. 2B — Jenkins (Wat), Ferguson (Wat), Nyisztor (Wat). 3B — Burton (EC). HR — Bottcher (EC), Marinconz (EC).
Records: Waterloo 27-28, 7-12. Eau Claire 31-24, 12-7.
