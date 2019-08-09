{{featured_button_text}}
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth rallied for three seventh-inning runs to overcome the Waterloo 4-3 in Northwoods League baseball Friday night.

Waterloo (34-33 overall, 14-17 second half) tallied a pair of unearned runs in the top of the second on a walk, an Ethan Copeland double, an error and a bases-loaded walk.

Duluth (28-37, 15-14) got one run back in the second on a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 game.

In the Huskies' seventh, Nico Lima led off with a double, Justin Moore singled and stole second and Lima scored on a sacrifice fly to tie game 2-2.

Waterloo starting pitcher Daniel Colwell left in favor of Jimmy Smiley with runners at the corners and two outs. Joey Swak greeted Smiley with a two-run single for a 4-2 Duluth lead.

The Bucks made it 4-3 in the eighth on a bases-loaded infield error and nearly tied it in the ninth. Patrick Ferguson doubled with two outs, and Bennett Hostetler was intentionally walked. Dylan Phillips singled, but  pinch runner Noah Conlon was gunned down at the plate to end the game.

Waterloo returns home to Riverfront Stadium to host Eau Claire at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

