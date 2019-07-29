WATERLOO — Waterloo was unable to deliver enough big hits Monday as the Bucks dropped a day-night Northwoods League doubleheader to Duluth by scores of 10-7 and 6-2 at Riverfront Stadium.
Waterloo (29-31 overall, 9-15 second half) bolted to a 6-0 lead after two innings of the early game, but Duluth (28-32, 15-9) erased that advantage with a six-run third and took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth.
Patrick Ferguson hit a solo home run for the Bucks in the first inning while Bryce Wooldridge and Jake Christianson singled in runs in the second before an RBI double by Tony Jenkins and a two-run, two-bagger by Blake Wagenseller.
The Huskies broke away from a scoreless tie in the fourth inning of the nightcap when they plated four runs on four hits, including an RBI double by Matt Hogan and a two-run double by Channy Ortiz.
The Bucks scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings but had just six base hits. Waterloo drew nine walks, but struck out 16 times.
Dylan Phillips and Ethan Copeland had RBIs for Waterloo while Copeland and Blake Wagenseller had two hits each.
Duluth 10-6, Waterloo 7-2
FIRST GAME
You have free articles remaining.
Duluth 006 210 001 — 10 14 1
Waterloo 150 000 100 — 7 12 1
Milch, Corbell (6) and Hopkins. Corkery, Dolak (3), Smiley (6), Lacey (9) and Christianson. WP — Milch. LP — Dolak. Sv — Corbell. 2B — Jenkins (Wat), Wagenseller 2 (Wat), Nyisztor (Wat). HR — Ferguson (Wat).
SECOND GAME
Duluth 000 400 020 — 6 8 2
Waterloo 000 101 000 — 2 6 2
Carrattini, Milam (5), Kaiser (6), Bryant (8) and Downing. Conlon, Lockwood (6), Phillips (8) and Rubalcaba. WP — Milam. LP — Conlon. 2B — Hogan (Dul), Ortiz (Dul), Zimmerman (Dul).
Records: Waterloo 9-15, 29-31. Duluth 15-9, 28-32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.