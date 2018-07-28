DULUTH, Minn. — Troy Newell was unhittable for most of the night and Duluth gave him plenty of run support as the Huskies cruised to a 12-4 Northwoods League baseball win over Waterloo.
Newell fired 7 2/3 no-hit innings, allowing just a hit batsman in the first inning and walking a batter in the fifth. He didn’t surrender a hit until Luke Bowerbank singled for the Bucks with two outs in the eighth.
Duluth (15-6, 39-18) got a solo home run from General McArthur in the second, tacked on five runs in the third and stretched its lead to 11-0 with a four-run sixth.
Trailing 12-0, Waterloo (4-18, 14-43) put together a four-run ninth inning.
Brendan Hueth stroked an RBI double, Ethan Ibarra singled in a run, a third run scored on a groundout and Trey Leonard capped the rally with a run-scoring single.
The Bucks wrap up the four-game series at Duluth Sunday afternoon.
Duluth 12, Waterloo 4
Waterloo 000 000 004 — 4 5 5
Duluth 015 104 01x — 12 13 0
Walden, Reardon (4), Miley (6), Werner (8) and Emmerson. Newell, Voigt (8) and Gilbody. WP — Newell. LP — Walden. 2B — Moore (Dul), Isaacson (Dul), Hueth (Wat). HR — McArthur (Dul).
Records: Waterloo 4-18, 14-43. Duluth 15-6, 39-18.
