DULUTH, Minn. -- Duluth scored in just one inning Friday night, but the Huskies made it hold up for a 10-9 Northwoods League baseball win over Waterloo.
Waterloo (4-17 second half, 14-42 overall) built a 6-0 lead before the game turned upside-down during a 10-run bottom of the third for Duluth (14-6, 38-18).
The Bucks went up 3-0 in the first on three walks, a two-run single by Myles Emmerson and an RBI groundout.
Kevin Welsh, Angelo Altavilla and Emmerson then started the third inning with consecutive singles for one run. Carmen Sclafani singled to load bases, and Dawnoven Smith delivers a two-run knock to make it 6-0.
Duluth opened the bottom of the third with consecutive doubles to plate one run. Four singles and an error scored three more. After a pitching change, two walks and a hit batsmen -- all with the bases loaded -- gave the Huskies a 7-6 lead. Another pitching change followed and Duluth plated three more runs on a passed ball, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single.
Robert Reaser went on to provide four innings if one-hit, shutout relief and keep Waterloo in the game.
Emmerson's double knocked in a run for the Bucks in the seventh to make it 10-7, and Welsh's two-run single in the eighth made it a 10-9 game. Waterloo had the tying run on second with two outs in the ninth, but Duluth reliever Kieran Shaw got a strikeout to preserve the victory.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Saturday night.
