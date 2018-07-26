Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Waterloo Bucks logo
Buy Now

DULUTH, Minn. -- Duluth rode a pair of multi-run innings to a 7-3 victory over Waterloo Thursday night in Northwoods League baseball action.

Waterloo (4-16 second half, 14-41 overall), got three one-hit, scoreless innings from starting pitcher Ryan Froom and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Patrick Ferguson led off the fourth with a double and Brendan Hueth followed with a single. Ferguson scored on a balk and Ethan Ibarra drove in Hueth with a single.

The lead didn't last long as the Huskies (13-6, 37-18) used six base hits to score four times in the bottom of the fourth. The Bucks made it 4-3 in the seventh on singles by Luke Bowerbank, Kevin Welsh and Angelo Altavilla, but Duluth put it away with three more runs in the eighth.

The teams continue the four-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments