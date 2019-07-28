WATERLOO -- Duluth made a long trip to Waterloo this weekend for a Northwoods League baseball series.
Sunday afternoon, the Huskies put some distance between themselves and the Bucks with four home runs, a triple and a double on the way to an 8-4 victory at Riverfront Stadium.
"I think those guys came in here today with a little chip on their shoulder," said second baseman Mike Nyisztor. "We kind of laid it on them last night (a 14-7 win) and they got here and hit the ball hard."
Waterloo (9-13, 29-29) began the game with a little small ball as it manufactured a pair of runs in the first inning.
Bennett Hostetler was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the first, and Kyler Arenado singled. Patrick Ferguson walked, Mike Nyisztor singled home Hostetler, and Arenado scored on an error.
The Huskies (13-9, 26-32) then began their own hitting clinic.
Niko Lima began the long ball bash with a solo home run in the second, then Kyle Jacobsen and Alex Tappen connected to start the fourth, giving Duluth a 3-2 lead it didn't relinquish.
The Huskies tacked on three more runs with a triple by Matt Hogan and a double off the stick of Channy Ortiz and the Bucks were suddenly staring at a 6-2 deficit.
"They hit the ball hard tonight," Waterloo skipper Casey Harms said. "They were just better at hitting tonight and I just look at it as having another game tomorrow and those hits will go our way. That is what is so great about this game, you always get to play the next day."
Kevin Blum singled in a run for the Bucks in the fifth, but the Huskies added a two-run homer by Danny Zimmerman in the top of the eighth for an 8-4 lead.
Waterloo tried to put together a rally with the bases loaded and no one out in the bottom of the eighth, but could only get one run across on Nyisztor's sacrifice fly to deep center. The Bucks left 14 men stranded in the game.
"We understand that we get to come back the next day and play," said Nyisztor. "We are confident in each other for the next game and when we get some guys back from injury I believe we will do some damage down the road. This is an absolute great bunch of guys on this team and we feel we aren't done."
The teams conclude their four-game series with a Monday doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.
