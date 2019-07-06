{{featured_button_text}}
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Trey Leonard got Waterloo started with a bang and the Bucks got outstanding pitching Saturday as they defeated Rochester 4-2 in Northwoods League baseball action.

Leonard homered to lead off the top of the first for a Bucks attack that accumulated 14 base hits, including two each by Dylan Phillips, Blake Wagenseller, Alex Ronnebaum, Matt Campos and Mike Nyisztor.

Rochester (20-19 overall, 2-2 second half) erased Waterloo’s early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first on Kyler McMahan’s double, but the Honkers didn’t score again.

The Bucks (22-18, 2-2) pulled even in the third when Phillips walked, stole second and scored on Wagenseller’s single.

Waterloo took a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Bennett Hostetler walked and scored on a two-out single by Ronnebaum. Hostetler provided the Bucks’ final run in the ninth with a solo home run.

Jack Parkinson pitched the first six innings for Waterloo, Jack Dolak fired two hitless innings and Brett Lockwood closed it out for the save.

The Bucks return home to Riverfront Stadium Sunday to host La Crosse at 2:05 p.m.

Waterloo 4, Rochester 2

Waterloo 101 010 001 — 4 14 1

Rochester 200 000 000 — 2 6 1

Parkinson, Dolak (7), Lockwood (9) and Teijeiro. Lopez, Allen (5), Nissen (7), Middendorf (8), Nimmo (9) and Denholm. WP — Parkinson. LP — Allen. Sv — Lockwood. 2B — Phillips (Wat), McMahan (Roch), Campos (Wat). HR — Leonard (Wat), Hostetler (Wat).

Records: Waterloo 22-18, 2-2. Rochester 20-19, 2-2.

