EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Kevin Blum and Mike Nyisztor delivered big hits and Waterloo got strong pitching all night as the Bucks defeated Eau Claire 7-2 in Northwoods League baseball action Friday night.
Eau Claire (31-25 overall, 12-8 second half) took advantage of three early errors by Waterloo to take a 2-0 lead.
The Bucks (28-28, 8-12) tied the game in the fourth inning. Kyler Arenado led off with a single and Jake Christianson was hit by a pitch before RBI singles by Bryce Wooldridge and Tony Jenkins.
Waterloo grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a walk, an error and Blum's RBI double. Three walks and a sacrifice fly made it 4-2 in the top of the ninth, then Nyisztor cleared the bases with a three-run homer.
Waterloo returns home to Riverfront Stadium to host Duluth Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.
