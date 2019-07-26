{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Kevin Blum and Mike Nyisztor delivered big hits and Waterloo got strong pitching all night as the Bucks defeated Eau Claire 7-2 in Northwoods League baseball action Friday night.

Eau Claire (31-25 overall, 12-8 second half) took advantage of three early errors by Waterloo to take a 2-0 lead.

The Bucks (28-28, 8-12) tied the game in the fourth inning. Kyler Arenado led off with a single and Jake Christianson was hit by a pitch before RBI singles by Bryce Wooldridge and Tony Jenkins.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Waterloo grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a walk, an error and Blum's RBI double. Three walks and a sacrifice fly made it 4-2 in the top of the ninth, then Nyisztor cleared the bases with a three-run homer.

Waterloo returns home to Riverfront Stadium to host Duluth Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments