LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Waterloo went on the road and posted its second Northwoods League baseball win in as many nights Wednesday by battering La Crosse 14-6.

The Loggers (0-2) led 2-1 after the first inning, but never again.

Mike Nyisztor put Waterloo on top to stay with a two-run single in the top of the second.

Cole Brooks singled in a run in the third, Jack Corkery singled home one of two Bucks runs in the fifth and then Waterloo erupted for six in the sixth to break the game open.

Jake Gitter's double plated two Bucks, Sam Olson added an RBI single, Alonzo Rubalcaba added a two-run single and a wild pitch let Rubalcaba race home to make it 12-3.

Waterloo (2-0) added single runs in the seventh and ninth innings and finished with 11 hits -- two each by Gitter, Brooks and Rubalcaba. The Bucks also benefitted from 13 walks issued by La Crosse pitchers.

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

