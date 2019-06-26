LA CROSSE, Wis. — Waterloo and La Crosse traded punches most of the night before the Bucks put the Loggers down for good Wednesday in a 15-9 Northwoods League baseball slugfest.
The game was tied 7-7 after five innings, then La Crosse (13-17) grabbed an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Waterloo (17-13) answered with a three-run seventh, tacked on a single run in the eighth and put it away with a four-run ninth.
Bennett Hostetler homered and doubled twice while driving in four runs for the Bucks while Alonzo Rubalcaba was 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and five RBIs.
Alec Holcomb and Jimmy Smiley provided stellar relief to five the Waterloo attack a chance. Holcomb threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run while Smiley tossed two scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit.
Waterloo starts a two-game series at St. Cloud Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo 15, La Crosse 9
Waterloo 110 410 314 — 15 12 2
La Crosse 210 401 001 — 9 14 4
VanDeWiele, Colwell (2), Holcomb (4), Smiley (7), Lockwood (9) and Rubalcaba. Wideman, Singledecker (4), Zimmerman (8), Ferguson (9) and Hsiao. WP — Holcomb. LP — Shingledecker. 2B — Hostetler 2 (Wat), Phillips (Wat), Allen (LaC), Holgate (LaC), Watson (LaC), Filby (LaC). HR — Hostetler (Wat), Rubalcaba (Wat), Holgate (LaC).
Records: Waterloo 17-13, La Crosse 13-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.