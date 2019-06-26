{{featured_button_text}}
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Waterloo and La Crosse traded punches most of the night before the Bucks put the Loggers down for good Wednesday in a 15-9 Northwoods League baseball slugfest.

The game was tied 7-7 after five innings, then La Crosse (13-17) grabbed an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Waterloo (17-13) answered with a three-run seventh, tacked on a single run in the eighth and put it away with a four-run ninth.

Bennett Hostetler homered and doubled twice while driving in four runs for the Bucks while Alonzo Rubalcaba was 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and five RBIs.

Alec Holcomb and Jimmy Smiley provided stellar relief to five the Waterloo attack a chance. Holcomb threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run while Smiley tossed two scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit.

Waterloo starts a two-game series at St. Cloud Thursday.

Waterloo 15, La Crosse 9

Waterloo 110 410 314 — 15 12 2

La Crosse 210 401 001 — 9 14 4

VanDeWiele, Colwell (2), Holcomb (4), Smiley (7), Lockwood (9) and Rubalcaba. Wideman, Singledecker (4), Zimmerman (8), Ferguson (9) and Hsiao. WP — Holcomb. LP — Shingledecker. 2B — Hostetler 2 (Wat), Phillips (Wat), Allen (LaC), Holgate (LaC), Watson (LaC), Filby (LaC). HR — Hostetler (Wat), Rubalcaba (Wat), Holgate (LaC).

Records: Waterloo 17-13, La Crosse 13-17.

