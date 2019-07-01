THUNDER BAY, Ontario -- Blake Wagenseller's hot bat lifted Waterloo to a 9-7 Northwoods League baseball win over Thunder Bay Monday afternoon and inched the Bucks closer to the first-half championship in the Great Plains East Division.
Now 19-16, Waterloo can clinch the title and a playoff berth with a win over the Border Cats Tuesday night or an Eau Claire loss in the first-half finale.
Monday, Wagenseller went 3-for-4 with a double and a homer and knocked in three runs as part of a 13-hit Waterloo attack. Patrick Ferguson also homered and had two hits, Blake Berry doubled twice and Bennett Hostetler and R.J. Teijeiro added two hits apiece.
Thunder Bay led 2-0 and 3-2 before the Bucks broke loose for four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth, then weathered a four-run Thunder Bay ninth to preserve the win.
