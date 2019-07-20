WATERLOO — Waterloo broke open a tight game with a powerful fifth inning and went on to whip La Crosse 10-1 in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium.
Leading 2-1 after four innings, the Bucks (5-10 second half, 25-26 overall) took control with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Dylan Phillips led off with a triple and scored on a single by Matt Camps. Blake Wagenseller then doubled home Campos, and Patrick Ferguson made it 6-1 when he blasted a two-run homer.
Waterloo starting pitcher Luke Mattson pitched his way out of some early trouble and got the win. Jack Corkery pitched two perfect innings before Brett Lockwood and Phillips finished it out with one inning each.
Meanwhile, the Bucks put together another four-run rally in the eighth. Wagenseller had an RBI single, Ferguson added a sacrifice fly and Mike Nyisztor and Bryce Wooldridge added run-scoring singles.
The teams meet again Sunday at Riverfront at 2:05 p.m.
Waterloo 10, La Crosse 1
La Crosse 001 000 000 — 1 8 3
Waterloo 100 140 04x — 10 13 0
Mattson, Corkery (6), Lockwood (8), Phillips (9) and Campos. Eaton, Porras (5), Mauldin (8) and Stinebiser. WP — Mattson. LP — Eaton. 2B — Harris (LaC), Wagenseller (Wat), Holgate (LaC). 3B — Phillips (Wat). HR — Ferguson (Wat).
Records: Waterloo 5-10, 25-26. La Crosse 8-7, 25-26.
