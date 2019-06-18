LA CROSSE, Wis. — Bennett Hostetler’s RBI double in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winner as Waterloo edged La Crosse 5-4 Tuesday in a battle for first place in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains East Division.
Sam Olson and Mike Nyisztor drew one-out walks to set the table for Hostetler. Jimmy Smiley got the pitching win with 2.1 innings of shutout relief, and Alec Holcomb nailed it down in the ninth.
The Bucks (12-11) broke a scoreless tie with a four-run fifth inning that featured an RBI single by Dylan Phillips and a three-run home run by Alex Ronnebaum.
The Loggers (11-12) came right back to tie it in the bottom half of the inning on a run-scoring ground out and Ryan Holgate’s three-run bomb.
The series continues with a 6:35 p.m. game Wednesday.
Waterloo 5, La Crosse 4
Waterloo 000 040 010 — 5 7 0
La Crosse 000 040 000 — 4 10 0
Ketelsen, Smiley (6), Holcomb (9) and Rubalcaba. Meyerring, Balandis (5), Filby (6), Shingledecker (8), Porras (8) and Stinebiser. WP — Smiley. LP — Shingledecker. Sv — Holcomb. 2B — Stinebiser (LaC), Hostetler (Wat). HR — Ronnebaum (Wat), Holgate (LaC).
Records: Waterloo 12-11, La Crosse 11-12.
