DULUTH, Minn. -- Waterloo managed just two base hits Thursday night -- both singles -- but still pulled off a 4-2 Northwoods League road win at Duluth.
The Bucks (34-32 overall, 14-16 second half) got stellar pitching from Luke Mattson, Brett Lockwood and Alec Holcomb and took advantage of seven walks, two errors and a passed ball to scratch up enough runs for the victory.
Waterloo struck in the top of the first when it loaded the bases with two outs and Bennett Hostetler stole home for a 1-0 lead.
Duluth (27-37, 14-14) answered in the bottom half of the inning, using two walks and two singles for a pair of runs and a 2-1 lead.
Mattson was lights-out from there, facing the minimum of 12 batters over the next four innings before turning the game over to the bullpen.
The Bucks tied the game in the fourth on a pair of walks and Kyler Arenado's RBI single, then grabbed a 4-2 lead with two more runs in the fifth without a base hit.
Patrick Ferguson walked and Bennett Hostetler was safe on a two-base outfield error. Ferguson scored on a ground out, and Hostetler hustled home on a passed ball to make it 4-2.
Lockwood took over the pitching duties in the sixth and delivered two scoreless innings before Holcomb closed it out with two perfect innings and four strikeouts to pick up the save.
The series concludes Friday night.
